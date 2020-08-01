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Bob Dylan - Mr. Tambourine Man (Newport Folk Festival - 1964) - COLOR - HD
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138 views • August 01, 2020
Bob Dylan - Mr. Tambourine Man (Newport Folk Festival - 1964) - COLOR - HD

Let the Holy Spirit sooth you as Bob Dylan performs
"Mr. Tamborine Man" at the Newport Folk Festival , 1964.
Great introduction by folk singer Pete Seeger.

All music and videos efxs remasterd for your pleasure.

This video was originally in B&W
This is the updated version that is colorized
by - Colouring The Past.
They do great colorized videos and haves 100's of them
and are uploading them reguarly.
Go to their Facebook channel and check out the videos
and send them a donation if you can.
They work really hard and do these for free.
Here is the link -
COLOURING THE PAST - Facebook Page -
https://www.facebook.com/Colouring-The-Past-100373351546415/?eid=ARBaKmf64XabpTNPGt9pPg-dXEoydqo7eHdGKWYt0MN_8fmHEaEu5wB7WG6vVhCTEJDKVmiALVEc-NJt


Come and subscribe to my Youtube & Russian Channels - danbanrock1
and view over 800 Bubblerock videos I made
of classic music artists from the 50's 60's and 70s
including many more Soul & Pop classics.

Peace !!
Dan
Keywords
godholy spiritfolk musicbob dylanfolk rock1960s musicthe byrds
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