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Pt. 1 Conquering "SPIRIT OF DEATH", With The "Spirit of Life" Labyrinth
Resistance Chicks
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51 views • May 11, 2022
Read Along: https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2022/05/conquering.html
The World has gone insane. All the lies made up by evil lost sinners make our paths to doing the right thing to be blessed by God Impossible. We end up lost with them in a Labyrinth of paths forced upon us by twisted laws, rules, man made devices that do not come from God. Jesus over came the world and shows us how to conquer this "spirit of death" confusing the most loyal followers of Jesus Christ. How to Destroy this Spirit of Death is given to us by God. .
2 Timothy 1:10
but now has been revealed by the appearing of our Savior Christ Jesus, who abolished death and brought life and immortality to light through the gospel,
Hebrews 2:14
Therefore, since the children share in flesh and blood, He Himself likewise also partook of the same, that through death He might render powerless him who had the power of death, that is, the devil,
Isaiah 25:8
He will swallow up death in victory; and the Lord GOD will wipe away tears from off all faces; and the rebuke of his people shall he take away from off all the earth: for the LORD hath spoken it.
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