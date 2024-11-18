🌸 Common Symptoms Of Perimenopause And Menopause 🔥

🌟 Is It Just Life… Or Hormones? 🌟





🤔 Ladies, ever feel like something’s off? It might not just be stress or “getting older.” These could be signs of perimenopause or menopause 👇





🤝👩 Let’s explore with Dr. Liz Lyster, a Midlife Health Expert committed to helping women embrace their health and happiness with holistic wellness.





🎶 https://tinyurl.com/2yjfb5h3





👩She shares some Common Symptoms of perimenopause or menopause 👇





🔥 Hot Flashes & Night Sweats

Sudden waves of heat during the day or waking up drenched at night?





💤 Sleepless Nights

Tossing, turning, and staring at the ceiling? 🛌





⚖️ Weight That Won’t Budge

Eating the same 🍎, exercising the same 🏋️♀️, but still gaining weight?





❤️ Lost Libido

Less interest in intimacy (or even just motivation)? 💔





😤 Mood Swings & Irritability

Feeling tired 😴, snappy 😡, or overwhelmed without reason?





✨ It’s Not All in Your Head! ✨





These hormonal shifts are real, but you don’t have to navigate them alone. 🌼





👉 Recognize yourself here? Let’s talk about it! Awareness is the first step to feeling like you again. 💕





🎤Learn more about perimenopause or menopause click the link in our bio or description above.👆📎