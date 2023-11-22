11/21/23 The Last Thanksgiving: Lab Grown Meat, Vaxed Foods, Digital Food Printing

11/21/23 Today, DC police exposed on film posing as Antifa in Jan Six staged Effie. Meanwhile, Cartel Babylon intends for this to be the last Thanksgiving: lab grown cancer-tumor based "meats" to replace livestock and poultry, the UN's New Planetary Diet and One Health will combine with BIS CBDC digital credit score system to allot food credits for only lab grown meat, AI grown vacc_ne infused produce and bug protein powders, which are already been fed to children in the Netherlands' school system..... Happy Thanksgiving, America! Right NOW is the window we have to stop this demonic food replacement and deprivation plan by Cartel Babylon!

The number to call your Rep: 202-225-3121

BillBlaster App: https://billblasterapp.org/

Sign your name to support firing Ronna McDaniel as RNC Chair!

https://www.fireronna.com/

Support Massey's PRIME ACT: support local livestock farmers fighting USDA's control of organic meat:

https://massie.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=395537

Metro DC police captured on Camera saying they were posing as antifa on jan six:

https://justthenews.com/government/security/jan-6-video-captures-officer-saying-we-go-undercover-antifa-crowd

Pharmacare is the new Taxpayer money grab in Canada to force pills and shots on everyone, and Naomi Klein and Avi Lewis are key:

https://pharmacare2020.ca/

Find Dr. Naomi's Wolf's new book, Facing The Beast, and 92 reports exposing Pfizers assault on humanity:

https://dailyclout.io/

Video from CHDTV with Elze Van Hamelen on Lab grown meat, etc:

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/pharma-food-biotech-on-your-plate-with-elze-van-hamelin/?utm_source=luminate&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=chdtv&utm_id=20231118

Upside Foods Insiders expose health risks of lab grown meat:

https://www.wired.com/story/upside-foods-lab-grown-chicken/

The Agenda 2030 WEF Cop40 Mayors globally are implementing the UN's New Planetary Diet from Within:

https://www.c40knowledgehub.org/s/article/How-cities-can-support-access-to-healthy-sustainable-food?language=en_US

The Tri City of WEF/UN:

https://www.riotimesonline.com/brazil-news/modern-day-censorship/megalopolis-tristate-city-instead-of-farmers-in-netherlands/

