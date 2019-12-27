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All Wars Are Bankers' Wars (MIRRORED)
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276 views • December 27, 2019
All Wars Are Bankers' Wars (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel e33State at:-
https://youtu.be/5hfEBupAeo4
Written and spoken by Michael Rivero. A video by Zane Henry Productions I've made a new version of ‘All Wars Are Bankers’ Wars’ that contains a lot of new animations.
Michaels' website is http://www.whatreallyhappened.com
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Non-profits & Activism
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Mirrored from YouTube channel e33State at:-
https://youtu.be/5hfEBupAeo4
Written and spoken by Michael Rivero. A video by Zane Henry Productions I've made a new version of ‘All Wars Are Bankers’ Wars’ that contains a lot of new animations.
Michaels' website is http://www.whatreallyhappened.com
Category
Non-profits & Activism
Source videos
View attributions
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