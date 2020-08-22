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"New" Age Bullshit And The Suppression Of The Sacred Masculine
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13 views • August 22, 2020
This is the presentation Mark Passio gave at the Free Your Mind 2 Conference in Philadelphia, PA on April 27, 2013.
In this presentation Mark exposes 10 "New" Age Deceptions, and then offers balanced corrections to each distorted "New" Age "teaching." If you have fallen for the "feel-good spirituality" of the "New" Age Movement, this presentation will provide a much-needed street-wise viewpoint, and help you to understand how you've been deceived by "New" Age Religion.
Filmed and edited by Chris Vellrath.
Mark's web site: http://www.WhatOnEarthIsHappening.com
In this presentation Mark exposes 10 "New" Age Deceptions, and then offers balanced corrections to each distorted "New" Age "teaching." If you have fallen for the "feel-good spirituality" of the "New" Age Movement, this presentation will provide a much-needed street-wise viewpoint, and help you to understand how you've been deceived by "New" Age Religion.
Filmed and edited by Chris Vellrath.
Mark's web site: http://www.WhatOnEarthIsHappening.com
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