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Proctor: Fraud of the ERA (Equal Rights Amendment)
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7 views • February 17, 2020
Democrats, like those in Virginia, are now pretending that they can add states to the ERA even though the time ran out on the process 38 yrs ago. And, the “Johnson Amendment”, a rule from the bureaucracy and not an amendment to the Constitution, is still intimidating free speech & the free exercise of religion by the 501(c)(3) “rule”.
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