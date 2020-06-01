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PROOF: Agent Provocateurs INITIATE VIOLENCE At Riots To Gain ORDER OUT OF CHAOS!!!
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111 views • June 01, 2020
Press For Truth

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When the state has no legitimate reason to clamp on a peaceful protest they’ll often use agent provocateurs to initiate the violence in order to provide the excuse to shut it down. On the evening of Friday May 29 2020 multiple cities across the US saw riots, looting and the destruction of property but how much of that was coming from the unruly crowd and how much was from the state itself? In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth goes over some of the revealing clips that have emerged of what appears to be a number of undercover cops engaging in acts of violence in an effort to delegitimize a very legitimate protest so that the National Guard can come in and put a stop to it all while taking away the rights of the very people they swore to protect.
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policeproofriotsorder out of chaospress for truthbricksagent provocateursinitiate violence
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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