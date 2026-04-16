Enjoy the nutritional goodness of Organic Fruits and Vegetables in one superfood blend

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Specially formulated with wellness in mind, Groovy Bee Organic Garden Harvest Blend Powder offers the combined nutritional benefits of organic apple, organic cranberry, organic blueberry, organic freeze dried acai, organic broccoli, organic broccoli sprouts, organic tomato, organic carrot, organic spinach and organic kale in one nutritious and delicious powder blend.
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