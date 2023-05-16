The Price of the Anointing & the Foolish Virgins

November 10th, 2019
Pastor Dean Odle explains the parable of the ten virgins from Matthew 25. Will you have enough oil for your lamp when Jesus comes? Are you truly hungry and thirsty for God's anointing?
