Report from the front lines: We're banned by Facebook, harassed by the Vatican, blocked and hindered

Among the signs that we are nearing the end of the season are those that involve the ramping up of the challenges we face.The Lord has provided very specially for us to minister with certain kinds of freedoms during a lengthy season. Now, in addition to other challenges, The Open Scroll is being -- banned by Facebook- harassed by the Vatican- increasingly blocked by YouTube- hindered by media-capture denial schemeTime is short. The reset of time is pending, with BIG Trouble coming in advance of that.1 Peter 4:7-10The end of all things is near; therefore, be of sound judgment and sober spirit for the purpose of prayer. Above all, keep fervent in your love for one another, because love covers a multitude of sins. Be hospitable to one another without complaint. As each one has received a special gift, employ it in serving one another as good stewards of the manifold grace of God.We just updated and expanded this page: Reset 2022 JournalCurious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:Video & Audio Content on The Open ScrollSubscribe to The Open Scroll Blog by email:Subscribe to The Open Scroll YouTube channel: