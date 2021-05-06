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Report from the front lines: We're banned by Facebook, harassed by the Vatican, blocked and hindered
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55 views • May 06, 2021
Among the signs that we are nearing the end of the season are those that involve the ramping up of the challenges we face.
The Lord has provided very specially for us to minister with certain kinds of freedoms during a lengthy season. Now, in addition to other challenges, The Open Scroll is being -
- banned by Facebook
- harassed by the Vatican
- increasingly blocked by YouTube
- hindered by media-capture denial scheme
Time is short. The reset of time is pending, with BIG Trouble coming in advance of that.
1 Peter 4:7-10
The end of all things is near; therefore, be of sound judgment and sober spirit for the purpose of prayer. Above all, keep fervent in your love for one another, because love covers a multitude of sins. Be hospitable to one another without complaint. As each one has received a special gift, employ it in serving one another as good stewards of the manifold grace of God.
We just updated and expanded this page: Reset 2022 Journal
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/Reset2022Journal.htm
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Subscribe to The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Subscribe to The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
The Lord has provided very specially for us to minister with certain kinds of freedoms during a lengthy season. Now, in addition to other challenges, The Open Scroll is being -
- banned by Facebook
- harassed by the Vatican
- increasingly blocked by YouTube
- hindered by media-capture denial scheme
Time is short. The reset of time is pending, with BIG Trouble coming in advance of that.
1 Peter 4:7-10
The end of all things is near; therefore, be of sound judgment and sober spirit for the purpose of prayer. Above all, keep fervent in your love for one another, because love covers a multitude of sins. Be hospitable to one another without complaint. As each one has received a special gift, employ it in serving one another as good stewards of the manifold grace of God.
We just updated and expanded this page: Reset 2022 Journal
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/Reset2022Journal.htm
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Subscribe to The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Subscribe to The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
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