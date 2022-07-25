A Country Living Experience

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Interested in self-sustainability? Interested in purchasing country property? Then this is the seminar for you! P2P Networking interviewed Tammi Magie on her family's move to the country, and why it’s important to consider for such a time as this. This seminar discusses the triumphs and challenges of country living, and practical considerations before moving.