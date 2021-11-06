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Die große Lüge - Wie versklavt man die Welt?
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894 views • November 06, 2021
Dies ist ein Video zu den psychologischen Hintergründen des Totalitarismus und wie man ihn als Einzelner und als Gruppe wirksam bekämpfen kann.
Link zum Originalvideo:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6VfJ0BJvt7Y
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Alphavuk:7
Telegram:
t.me/Alphavuk_Mark_Passio
t.me/Alphavuk_Zusatzmaterial
t.me/Adrenochrom_Pedogate
t.me/Newsvuk
Meine Website:
www.alphavuk.net
Vielen Dank für Dein freiwilliges & bedingungsloses Geschenk:
http://www.paypal.me/Alphavuk
Link zum Originalvideo:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6VfJ0BJvt7Y
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Alphavuk:7
Telegram:
t.me/Alphavuk_Mark_Passio
t.me/Alphavuk_Zusatzmaterial
t.me/Adrenochrom_Pedogate
t.me/Newsvuk
Meine Website:
www.alphavuk.net
Vielen Dank für Dein freiwilliges & bedingungsloses Geschenk:
http://www.paypal.me/Alphavuk
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