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Vital Information about the Covid-19 Vaccine (MIRRORED)
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265 views • December 16, 2020
Vital Information about the Covid-19 Vaccine (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel What is happening at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/54be6cfc-75fa-4f59-9504-e40ef6bdebf6
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains why it is impossible for patients to give informed consent to the vaccine, and he exposes what he believes is a huge unreported scandal involving the UK Government and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
Mirrored from Brighteon channel What is happening at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/54be6cfc-75fa-4f59-9504-e40ef6bdebf6
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains why it is impossible for patients to give informed consent to the vaccine, and he exposes what he believes is a huge unreported scandal involving the UK Government and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
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