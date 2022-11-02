"Protected" nature 🙄

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Natuurmonumenten committed another blunder, clearcutting forests. Agenda 2030; trees block 5g and chemtrails. Discouragement of "foodforests" as they would be a great alternative after more than 600 Dutch farmers have been bought out and their license to farm ever again being taken away from them. Trees, the oxygen of our earth. We need them to live; let's try to hold the responsible accountable.