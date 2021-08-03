The Silent War Ep. 6073: Globalists Pushing Scamdemic Jab, Treason Charges In Arizona Audit!

In this episode of the Silent War - the Globalists are pushing their poison on as many unsuspecting people as they can - those who refuse to take it are protesting by the millions across the world - especially in France where Vaccine Passports are being mandated. The data shows the Pfizer Vaccine Does Nothing to Reduce the Overall Risk of Death from COVID-19.74% of Covid-19 Cases in ANOTHER outbreak were Fully Vaccinated!And in Arizona - Senator Wendy Rogers is leading the charge for actual TREASON CHARGES! against those involved in the theft of the 2020 presidential elections. Finally!Another report has confirmed this theft, showing 8.1 Million Excess Votes in US Election.Meanwhile, Iran is threatening a "crushing" military response to the United States.All of this, and much more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat