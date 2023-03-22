MATT GAETZ: DeSantis should be standing in the breach to stop any sort of extradition of PDJT

If I were Governor of Florida, I would not allow any Floridian to be hauled before a Soros-backed prosecutor in a blue city over politics. I wouldn’t make an exception to not protect the President of the United States.

Ron DeSantis should be standing in the breach to stop any sort of extradition of President Trump from the state of Florida. The fact that he’s not doing so puts every Floridian at risk who could be the subject of a false allegation.

https://twitter.com/RepMattGaetz/status/1638536113412251649?s=20










