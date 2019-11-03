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Episode 15 - The Truth About Prayer
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22 views • November 03, 2019
In this episode we explore what prayer is and how we are supposed to approach it. Tim Keller's book, Prayer and Oswald Chamber's daily devotional, My Utmost for His Highest serve as my primary sources. We cover St. Augustine, Martin Luther, and John Calvin's advice on prayer. We take a closer look at the model prayer given by Jesus, The Lord's Prayer. We also discuss intercessory prayer, the idea of "Thy Will Be Done", meditation, the Holy Spirit and praying in Jesus' name. Hope you enjoy.
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