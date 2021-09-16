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FULL SHOW: Still No Resignations After Afghanistan Disaster And Military Coup With China
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150 views • September 16, 2021
The lack of response since the General Milley revelations are startling. It seems the American media, people, and military have no problem with Milley putting China ahead of the United States. I guess this is to be expected after the lack of response to the Afghanistan disaster brought about by the Biden administration. Dan Lyman joins to discuss the COVID tyranny in Europe and the push back against it. Kristi Leigh was at a school board meeting where parents were barred from entering the meeting. Breaking news on the vaccine front, as vaccine manufacturers are now admitting getting the vaccine increases your chance of getting COVID as another doctor sees a dramatic increase in cancer of vaccinated patients.
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