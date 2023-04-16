Remote Viewing the Atlantic Space Ark with Dick Allgire

Dick Allgire is a former professional news presenter who, in 1997, got interested in remote viewing projects using blind scientific protocols that would eliminate front loading. He subsequently trained with military-grade instructors such as Glen Wheaton (US Army Special Forces) and has ever since been conducting remote viewing projects involving various targets. He eventually created Cryptoviewing.com as a means for remote viewers to be trained and to collaborate in intelligence gathering on various targets. On April 14, 2023, Cryptoviewing.com released a two-hour report on the remote viewing of a target supplied by Dr. Michael Salla – a submerged space ark under the Atlantic Ocean.





In this Exopolitics Today interview, Allgire discusses with Dr. Salla the genesis of the remote viewing of the Atlantic Space Ark from a meeting they held in January 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii, where they decided to collaborate on a future remote viewing project. No specifics were shared on potential targets to prevent frontloading. In February, Dr. Salla was subsequently approached by a tasker, Ed, from Cryptoviewing to find a suitable target that would be passed along as an alphanumeric sequence. A second tasker received the alphanumeric sequence and passed it along to Allgire and three other remote viewers—Daz Smith, Edward Riordan, and Nyiam Vendryes. This double blind protocol eliminated any foreknowledge and possible frontloading of the target. The target was a submerged space ark claimed by a US Army Insider, JP, who has described his participation in three multinational missions there.





Allgire discusses some of the data he and others gained through their remote viewing of the space ark. He identified hieroglyphs on walls containing ancient knowledge, spacetime portals or stargates, sarcophagi with sleeping giants, religious themes, a tunnel to an underground civilization, and a giant spacecraft/ark underwater. Allgire’s results were similar to what was discovered by three other remote viewers involved in the space ark project. All these elements have been described by JP in his three reports on his Atlantic Space Ark missions.





The full two-hour cryptoviewing report is available on Patreon at; https://www.patreon.com/cryptoviewing,





The main website is: https://cryptoviewing.com/





A trailer is available on YouTube at: https://youtu.be/c4EX9j9q3vc