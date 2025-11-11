BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Israel’s Knesset passes the first reading of a bill reinstating the death penalty, exclusively for Palestinians convicted of terrorist-related murder
Israel’s Knesset passes the first reading of a bill reinstating the death penalty, exclusively for Palestinians convicted of “terrorist-related murder.”

The law, spearheaded by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, would end Israel’s 62-year moratorium on executions. The country’s last execution took place in 1962, when Nazi official Adolf Eichmann was hanged.

After the vote, Ben-Gvir celebrated inside the Knesset plenum, handing out sweets to fellow lawmakers. The session briefly descended into chaos when Arab-Israeli MP Ayman Odeh confronted Ben-Gvir, and the exchange nearly escalated into a physical fight.

Critics say the bill formalizes an apartheid-style justice system, applying capital punishment only to Palestinians while excluding Israeli Jews convicted of similar crimes. The proposal still requires two additional readings before becoming law.

