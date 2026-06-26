The US turns 250 with Flock Cameras, an Epstein-Web and Technocracy - how to fix it? - Interview with Jason Bassler

The USA is turning 250 years of age! How hard can we celebrate? Besides the aspects to be thankful for, the US also has never been as broken and divided as it is today. White House gladiator battles, lavish birthday parties, the World Cup and voting will not fix it. It is hard not to see them as intended distractions from the surveillance state with its new weapons systems being built in lightning speed. Looking the problem into the eye, getting out of the own comfort zone and into necessary action is the uniting path forward as Jason Bassler points out in this interview. Jason has been exposing power abuse and cronyism by government, big tech, big pharma and many other players and has provided the evidence for their quest to control the masses for more than 14 years now. He joined us for this interview to lay out what kind of surveillance we are faced with, who is behind it and what can be done about it. May the 250th Anniversary of the USA be a nationwide reflection on the true state this country is in, so that good people can get together and turn it around.