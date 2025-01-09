The Future Possibility

In this video John Petersen talks about the value of people in society.

The way it is hindered, in some cases, in the present, and the future possibilities of creating a new society that hinges on a closer community and knowledge sharing.

Come see John at The Coolfont Resort on January 18 and LIVE STREAM. Info for tickets to both at:

https://arlingtoninstitute.org/the-most-important-moment-in-human-history/