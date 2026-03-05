"Protecting The Children from CPS" - 'Intentional' S2E27 Thursday 3-5-26 'Live'

It's time to Be Intentional! Today we talk with Sheriff Mack (CSPOA.org) regarding Child Protective Services and the continuing need for reform.





"Intentional with Mic Meow" is normally broadcast live on the "Intentional with Mic Meow" channels on Facebook, Rumble and X:





https://www.facebook.com/intentionalmicmeow





https://rumble.com/c/c-1822277





https://x.com/MicMeowed





The podcast is then uploaded to the "Intentional with Mic Meow" channels on Substack, Brighteon and Apple Podcasts:





https://substack.com/@micsmeow





https://www.brighteon.com/channels/intentional/home





https://podcasts.apple.com/.../intentional.../id1819772418





You can also follow Mic Meow on her website at https://intentionalpodcast.org.