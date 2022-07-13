X22 REPORT - Scavino Sends Message, We Serve At The Pleasure Of The President, DJT, COGCON

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2822b -July 12, 2022

Scavino Sends Message, We Serve At The Pleasure Of The President, DJT, COGCON

The [DS] is trapped in their own treasonous, seditious acts and they are being exposed to the public. The fake news is failing, the [DS] is failing. The midterms are approaching and the [DS] is left with Covid 2.o to alter elections, this will not work, the people are not going along with this. Their agenda is failing, the patriots are exposing the truth and the [DS] is trying to stop it. Scavino sends a message, get ready it's about to get interesting.

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