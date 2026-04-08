Ep. 7: The 200 billion supplemental, I told you so, IRAN or COVID, it's always about the money!

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In this commentary I remind listeners of how I predicted a month ago that a huge spending bill would be forthcoming for the Iran war scam. We discuss how things like COVID and war are always related to the printing of money and how they use "human economic shields" to keep these scams in place.