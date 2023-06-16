Create New Account
Twelve Infants Perish in Clinical Trial for RSV Shot - FDA Recommends Anyway
Twelve Infants Perish in Clinical Trial for RSV Shot - FDA Recommends Anyway


Four of the twelve infants’ deaths in the AstraZeneca trial were from cardiac arrest, and two died of SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome).


The FDA claimed the deaths were “unrelated” to AstraZeneca’s monoclonal antibody injection, but how often do you hear about four babies naturally dying of cardiac arrest in a clinical trial setting?


“This is hugely important,” stressed #CHDTV Polly Tommey. “The pediatricians are going to push this. The doctors, as soon as the babies are born, they’re going to give these babies this RSV jab.”


Read more about this troubling clinical trial:

