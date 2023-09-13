Create New Account
Dr.SHIVA™ - The Younger Generation is Seeing Through the BIG LIES & Theatrics of Adults
High Hopes
Published 15 hours ago

Dr. Shiva


Sep 11, 2023


9/11 teaches us the SWARM will perform BIG THEATER to get what THEY want.


That continues today w CAST & CREW of Kennedy, Trump, Carlson, Rogan, Musk, etc.


The Younger generation ain’t buying it.


Are you?


-Dr.SHIVA

Shiva4President.com

TruthFreedomHealth.com


Shatter The Swarm™


Link to post with full video & transcript: https://vashiva.com/young-people-noth...


Time for US.

Shiva4President.com


Get Educated, or Be Enslaved

TruthFreedomHealth.com


To attend an online OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM EST or 8 PM EST. RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION.


Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Candidate for US President is committed to health, education, and innovation.


Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.


To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit https://TruthFreedomHealth.com and contribute to this global educational movement to become a Warrior-Scholar.


Find out more at https://TruthFreedomHealth.com.


Be the Light!


Dr.SHIVA


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4mrp1Mzm_HU

