© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joel & Pat's Wake Up Call 08-16-2021 Behind The Distractions
Follow
1
Share
Report
60 views • August 16, 2021
Join us on Telegram for a great community of support in these times! https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
They will always run headlines to distract us from the real agendas and these days more than ever we must watch out for these traps. Let's take a look at some distractions and see behind them.
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/4980
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/dhs-bulletin-says-opposition-covid-mandates-potential-domestic-terrorism-threat
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/fauci-confirms-likely-inevitable-everyone-will-need-covid-vaccine-booster-shot
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/supply-chains-brace-collapse-port-la-fears-repeat-shipping-nightmare-china-locks-down?utm_source=feedburner&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+zerohedge%2Ffeed+%28zero+hedge+-+on+a+long+enough+timeline%2C+the+survival+rate+for+everyone+drops+to+zero%29
Thumbnail Link:
https://memeguy.com/photos/images/the-classic-hey-look-over-there-125224.jpg
They will always run headlines to distract us from the real agendas and these days more than ever we must watch out for these traps. Let's take a look at some distractions and see behind them.
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/4980
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/dhs-bulletin-says-opposition-covid-mandates-potential-domestic-terrorism-threat
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/fauci-confirms-likely-inevitable-everyone-will-need-covid-vaccine-booster-shot
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/supply-chains-brace-collapse-port-la-fears-repeat-shipping-nightmare-china-locks-down?utm_source=feedburner&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+zerohedge%2Ffeed+%28zero+hedge+-+on+a+long+enough+timeline%2C+the+survival+rate+for+everyone+drops+to+zero%29
Thumbnail Link:
https://memeguy.com/photos/images/the-classic-hey-look-over-there-125224.jpg
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.