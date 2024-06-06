The IOF Abducted the Father & Mother of wanted man, Tariq Dawoud - Taken from their Home over 15 Times in recent weeks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 Once again, the IOF abducted the father and mother of the wanted Tariq Dawoud (https://t.me/RNN_Prisoners/1231) from their home in #Qalqilya. The IOF has invaded the Dawoud home over 15 times (https://t.me/RNN_Prisoners/1251?single) in recent weeks and arrested many family members in an attempt to pressure him to turn himself in.