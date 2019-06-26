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[Jun 26, 2019] What Happened to Rob Skiba??? (42.2K views on YouTube!)
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37 views • August 27, 2020
That's what some may be asking if YouTube deletes my channel. Well, in this video I show you what my immediate plan is if that should happen. In addition, I am asking for your help. I've produced a ton of content over the past 10 years - all for FREE. Is all of that work worth at least $30 to you? If so, please consider going to the link below and helping me make SEED a reality, so that I can take all of the content I've become known for to a MUCH larger audience - and do so without fear of censorship:
http://seedtheseries.com/makeithappen {NOTE: some people are telling me their antivirus software is blocking this site link. Not sure why that would be the case, but if you run into a similar problem, try this link instead: http://www.seetheseries.com/youtube-gift }
To learn more about my SEED project, you can go here: https://seetheseries.com
Here is the link to my other YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/cptmang
Here is the link to LBRY. Remember, you will need to download the software. Then, once you do, look for my name "RobSkiba" in the search window: https://lbry.com/
Also, if you would like to make a TAX DEDUCTIBLE contribution, you can do so here:
https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=9365821
Or a crypto currency contribution, here:
https://commerce.coinbase.com/checkout/71f125a3-20ed-4d52-80ec-b46d723a58ea
If you prefer not to contribute on-line and would rather send a check or money order, please make it out to:
King's Gate Media
PO Box 118461
Carrollton, TX 75011
And be sure to specify what project you would like the funds to go toward. If nothing is specified, it will go into the general support fund.
Thanks so much for your time and consideration and of course any and all contributions are greatly appreciated. :)
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
http://seedtheseries.com/makeithappen {NOTE: some people are telling me their antivirus software is blocking this site link. Not sure why that would be the case, but if you run into a similar problem, try this link instead: http://www.seetheseries.com/youtube-gift }
To learn more about my SEED project, you can go here: https://seetheseries.com
Here is the link to my other YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/cptmang
Here is the link to LBRY. Remember, you will need to download the software. Then, once you do, look for my name "RobSkiba" in the search window: https://lbry.com/
Also, if you would like to make a TAX DEDUCTIBLE contribution, you can do so here:
https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=9365821
Or a crypto currency contribution, here:
https://commerce.coinbase.com/checkout/71f125a3-20ed-4d52-80ec-b46d723a58ea
If you prefer not to contribute on-line and would rather send a check or money order, please make it out to:
King's Gate Media
PO Box 118461
Carrollton, TX 75011
And be sure to specify what project you would like the funds to go toward. If nothing is specified, it will go into the general support fund.
Thanks so much for your time and consideration and of course any and all contributions are greatly appreciated. :)
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
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