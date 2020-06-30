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INVESTIGATION INTO NURSING HOME DEATHS
After months of public outcry from the American people over the catastrophic mismanagement of nursing homes during the Covid crisis, the government is taking action. In addition to investigating the top for-profit nursing home companies, Congressmen are also zeroing in on five governors whose questionable orders forced Covid-positive patients into vulnerable nursing home populations.
#NursingHome #NursingHomeCrisis #coronavirus #Covid19 #Cuomo #NY #NewYork