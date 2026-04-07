Tucker Carlson: Threat of the US using nuclear weapons against Iran & called on the military and White House staff not to follow Trump's orders

American journalist Tucker Carlson stated about the threat of the United States using nuclear weapons against Iran and called on the military and White House staff not to follow Trump's orders.

Also, Trump attacks influencer Tucker Carlson, who said that Trump is leading the United States towards a nuclear war: "Tucker is a person with a low IQ and has no idea what's going on. He calls me all the time; I don't answer his calls. I don't deal with him. I'd rather deal with smart people, not fools."

Adding:

Israel tried to create a war between Syria and Hezbollah, but at the last moment, the US intervened. — Asharq al-Awsat.

Adding:

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei :-

The power of a nation's culture, logic, and faith will undoubtedly prevail over the logic of naked power and brute force.

A nation that believes in the righteousness of its path will utilize all its capacities and capabilities to safeguard its rights and interests.

@IntelSlava

Adding:

❗️The US spent about $30 billion on the war with Iran, according to estimates by experts cited by the Financial Times.

Official data also indicate the deaths of 13 US servicemen and more than 300 wounded.

Adding:

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney:

Canada expects all parties in the Iranian conflict to respect international laws and not to harm civilian infrastructure.

Adding:

NEW: Additional Iranian missile launches detected towards central Israel.

Adding: ❗️🇮🇷 — JUST IN :- The sound of 8 explosions was heard in Parchin, Tehran.

6:51 PM, their time

@IntelSlava