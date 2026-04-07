BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Tucker Carlson: Threat of the US using nuclear weapons against Iran & called on the military and White House staff not to follow Trump's orders
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1377 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
192 views • Yesterday

American journalist Tucker Carlson stated about the threat of the United States using nuclear weapons against Iran and called on the military and White House staff not to follow Trump's orders.

Also, Trump attacks influencer Tucker Carlson, who said that Trump is leading the United States towards a nuclear war: "Tucker is a person with a low IQ and has no idea what's going on. He calls me all the time; I don't answer his calls. I don't deal with him. I'd rather deal with smart people, not fools."

Adding:

Israel tried to create a war between Syria and Hezbollah, but at the last moment, the US intervened. — Asharq al-Awsat.

Adding:

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei :-

The power of a nation's culture, logic, and faith will undoubtedly prevail over the logic of naked power and brute force.

A nation that believes in the righteousness of its path will utilize all its capacities and capabilities to safeguard its rights and interests.

@IntelSlava

Adding:

❗️The US spent about $30 billion on the war with Iran, according to estimates by experts cited by the Financial Times.

Official data also indicate the deaths of 13 US servicemen and more than 300 wounded.

Adding:

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney:

Canada expects all parties in the Iranian conflict to respect international laws and not to harm civilian infrastructure.

Adding:

NEW: Additional Iranian missile launches detected towards central Israel.

Adding:  ❗️🇮🇷 — JUST IN :- The sound of 8 explosions was heard in Parchin, Tehran.

6:51 PM, their time

@IntelSlava

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Qatar LNG Export Disruption Continues as Tankers Divert from Strait of Hormuz

Qatar LNG Export Disruption Continues as Tankers Divert from Strait of Hormuz

Garrison Vance
Report: Israel&#8217;s Financial Burden Reaches $15 Billion After Five Weeks of Conflict

Report: Israel’s Financial Burden Reaches $15 Billion After Five Weeks of Conflict

Garrison Vance
Russia, China Veto UN Resolution on Strait of Hormuz, Citing Escalation Risk

Russia, China Veto UN Resolution on Strait of Hormuz, Citing Escalation Risk

Garrison Vance
Trump Surrenders to Iran on &#8216;TACO Tuesday&#8217;

Trump Surrenders to Iran on ‘TACO Tuesday’

Mike Adams
The Mad King and the Abyss: Why Removing Trump Isn&#8217;t Just Politics, It&#8217;s Survival

The Mad King and the Abyss: Why Removing Trump Isn’t Just Politics, It’s Survival

Mike Adams
Russia accused of arming Iran with Israeli grid targets

Russia accused of arming Iran with Israeli grid targets

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy