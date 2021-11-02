© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 Report A 11. 1. 21.
Follow
1
Share
Report
310 views • November 02, 2021
Ep. 2616a - The Entire [CB] Economic Agenda Is Failing, People See Right Through It
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Gas prices have now hit a 7 year high, as soon as [JB] was put in as resident the fuel prices started to rise and now he is blaming climate change, nobody believes this. Manchin will not approve the infrastructure plan. The [CB] agenda is falling apart and the people can see through it
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Gas prices have now hit a 7 year high, as soon as [JB] was put in as resident the fuel prices started to rise and now he is blaming climate change, nobody believes this. Manchin will not approve the infrastructure plan. The [CB] agenda is falling apart and the people can see through it
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.