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Dr Corsi Decodes 10-15-19: Hunter Biden & Hillary Corruption in Ukraine Exposed
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19 views • October 17, 2019
Join Dr. Corsi as he connects the dots regarding the expanding oil slick of corruption known as UkraineGate. The list of evil doers is growing, the number of illicit activities being exposed is growing exponentially. Dr. Corsi also discusses the faux Whistleblowers, and points to sources for real news.
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