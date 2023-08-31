Dr. Judy Mikovits | Are Mask Mandates & Lockdowns Coming Back? George College Reinstates Mask Mandates & Physical Distancing - Washington Examiner (Aug 22, 2023)

Learn More About The Case Against Masks by Judy Mikovits and Kent Heckenlively: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/the-case-against-masks-by-judy-mikovits-and-kent-heckenlively.html

Learn More About The Highwire.com Today HERE: www.TheHighWire.com

Learn More At: www.ChildrensHealthDefense.org

Georgia college reinstates mask mandates and 'physical distancing' - READ - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/education/georgia-college-reinstates-mask-mandates-physical-distancing-coronavirus

READ MORE:

https://www.foxnews.com/health/covid-cases-these-us-hospital-systems-reinstated-mask-mandates

**********************************

Request Tickets At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/ or by texting 918-851-0102

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make the ReAwaken America Tour Affordable for Everyone That Wants to Attend

**********************************

Request Tickets to the Miami, FL - Oct. 13th & 14th - ReAwaken Tour

Request Tickets to the Tulare, CA (By Fresno) - Dec. 15th & 16th - ReAwaken Tour

Join General Flynn, Kash Patel, Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Lindell, Dr. Mikovits, Julie Green, Dr. Peter McCullough, Jim Breuer, Dr. Immanuel, & Team America

Request Tickets At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/ or by texting 918-851-0102

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make the ReAwaken America Tour Affordable for Everyone That Wants to Attend

Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/watch-the-reawakening-documentary/