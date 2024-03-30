T.V.s That Talk to Targeted Individuals, Cognitive Distortions, CBT & DBT

Timothy Darrell Young B.S., M.P.A.

Please use a VPN or Tor Browser for your safety.

Main Portal to Digital Assets:

https://www.blueoregon.com/author/tim-young/

& Member of Targeted Justice: https://www.targetedjustice.com/

"One can envision the development of electromagnetic energy sources, the output of which can be pulsed, shaped, and focused, that can couple with the human body in a fashion that will allow one to prevent voluntary muscular movements, control emotions (and thus actions), produce sleep, transmit suggestions, interfere with both short-term and long-term memory, produce and experience set, and delete an experience set. It would also appear possible to create high fidelity speech in the human body, raising the possibility of covert suggestion and psychological direction...Thus, it may be possible to 'talk' to selected adversaries in a fashion that would be most disturbing to them."

-United States Air Force Scientific Advisory Board

New World Vistas: Air and Space Power for the 21st Century

Timothy Darrell Young B.S., M.P.A., of Oregon, considers himself a "targeted individual," and can and has proven it. Tim is a Mk-Ultra synthetic telepathy slave and lives a life of nearly constant torture, is 43 this 2022 and has had attempts on his life and has survived. Tim grew up in Lake Oswego, Oregon and went to Lakeridge High School, Portland State University and the University of Oregon. He still tries to live a life well lived, meaning being gifted with being smart, working hard to be well educated and living long enough to become wiser.

Tim has a lot of personal interests including music, writing, games, reading, outdoor activities, science, technology, psychology, sociology, the arts, philosophy, religion, economics, anthropology, history, literature, quantum physics, the cosmos, the sciences in general and loves comedy as a coping mechanism for his tragic life.

He served as a write-in student body president in college and became targeted for torture for his political activism and was an unwitting mind control experiment object for torture. Tim now is witting, knowing and aware that he is being abused in a psychotronic, cybernetic, secret war, enslavement, coup, false deification, that is sadly happening world-wide. Tim is a victim of menticide.





Academic Credentials:

Master of Public Administration, University of Oregon '05

Bachelor of Political Science, University of Oregon '03

Second Generation Higher Education Administrator,

Former Oregon State Board of Higher Education Board Member, '00-'03



Former Portland State University Student Body President '99-'00