WILL GOLD BE CURRENCY AGAIN? Ron Paul & Lynette Zang Talk Gold & the Economy

Have more questions? Call 877-410-1414 or Schedule a call for later here https://calendly.com/itmtrading/brighteon Links to Ron Paul: http://the-free-foundation.org/ http://www.ronpaulinstitute.org/ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkJ1N-7g9Q6n7KnriGit-Ig http://www.campaignforliberty.org/ron-paul-end-fed-now https://www.youtube.com/user/RonPaulInstitute Twitter: @RonPaulInstitut Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RonPaulInstitute SOURCE CLIPS FROM INTRO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7gyGb4-KbHI https://www.cnbc.com/video/2013/04/23/ron-pauls-gold-rant.html https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7gyGb4-KbHI FYI: ITM Trading is comprised of Precious Metals and Economic Experts. We are not financial planners, nor do we do general financial consulting. We are Gold & Silver Strategists. We sell Gold & Silver to Strategic Investors who want to protect their wealth with the proper types, dates, and qualities of precious metals. For more info Call: 877-410-1414 Dr. Ron Paul began his political career in 1976 after Nixon broke the USDs peg to gold in 1971. He is a fully committed constitutionalist and believes strongly in honest money as defined in the US constitution and in 1982, under President Ronald Reagan, he created and served on the US Gold Commission. The resulting report “The Case for Gold”, evaluated the role of gold in the monetary system. An advocate of Austrian economics and as a congressman, he focused his efforts on fair taxation, and the financial sector, and was the ranking or most senior member of the monetary policy subcommittee which, ironically, oversees the Federal Reserve. In response to the 2008 financial crises, he introduced the Federal Reserve Transparency Act, better known as Audit the Fed. And while it passed the house, it did not make it through the senate. But through his tireless efforts, it has been reintroduced again this year! He is known to defend the gold standard and oppose government regulations that interfere with the free market and continues to lead the way to honest money by supporting state efforts to return gold and silver to legal tender status as the taxation on honest money gold and silver is eliminated. This tireless man clearly believes in education. His Youtube channel, Ron Paul Liberty Report covers unfolding global events today, as does his weekly column in The Foundation for Rational Economics and Education, which focuses on civil liberties. His Institute For Peace and Prosperity, an offshoot of the foundation, is all about education as his Campaign for Liberty focuses on reclaiming the republic through restoring the constitution. I could go on and on, but time is short with this very busy man. So, without further ado, I am honored and humbled to present Dr. Ron Paul. Welcome to CWL Dr. Paul For More Videos and Research Click Here: https://www.ITMTrading.com/Blog STAY IN THE KNOW! For Critical Info, Strategies, and Updates Subscribe here: https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading?sub_confirmation=1 If you're not already in a protected position for the next crisis, call us for your free strategy consult: 877-410-1414 THEN WHAT? If you want to know what to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset? Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy? And what long term plan? If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game... We're here to help, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar, stock markets, and real estate. We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we create lifetime relationships with our clients, and facilitate strategies for lifetime security. Find out if you're properly protected today... ITM TRADING: Helping Build Your Future, Freedom, and Legacy Call Today for Your 1st Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 You can also email us at: [email protected] For Instant Updates and Important News, please follow us on: All Our Videos and Research: https://www.ITMTrading.com/Blog Homepage: https://www.ITMTrading.com ITM Trading Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading Lynette Zang Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang Call Us Direct for Long-Term Gold & Silver Strategies: 877-410-1414 ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2019 All Rights Reserved.