Foreign Intel is Spying on Americans to Rip Off Assets, Property, Cash, Kids

I was listening to the 1st hour of the Alex Jones Show https://www.bitchute.com/video/yDau4tquXqYG/ & he was talking about FBI investigations & misunderstandings w/ Dan Bongino & MTG ... maybe it was an engineered misunderstanding. So I posted this on Alex Jones GAB Forum: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/112004801254893866

http://thesrv.blogspot.com/ Ask me about #WBNemesis #CommonLaw #PeoplesGrandJuries

