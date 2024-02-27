Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Foreign Intel is Spying on Americans to Rip Off Assets, Property, Cash, Kids
channel image
#5Slampig
66 Subscribers
71 views
Published 18 hours ago

I was listening to the 1st hour of the Alex Jones Show https://www.bitchute.com/video/yDau4tquXqYG/ & he was talking about FBI investigations & misunderstandings w/ Dan Bongino & MTG ... maybe it was an engineered misunderstanding. So I posted this on Alex Jones GAB Forum: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/112004801254893866 

http://thesrv.blogspot.com/ Ask me about #WBNemesis #CommonLaw #PeoplesGrandJuries 

Keywords
spyingpropagandaopinionfraudeconomicsespionagetheftwiretapping

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket