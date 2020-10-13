More Bad News For Canada's Cannabis Industry

Despite the new product options, more Canadian cannabis users reported using flower in Q2 2020 than in Q1– especially budget flower. One problem is Canadian licensed producers were counting on Cannabis 2.0 to drive their margins higher, yet Canada's cultivators are crushing their own margins in an effort to beat back the illicit market to secure loyal customers.Falling cannabis prices on the recreational market likely attracted these consumers. Looking at the latest financials published, we can already see the new emphasis on low-priced cannabis playing an important role. Canadian consumers are becoming accustomed to lower priced cannabis products and this will impact both top and bottom lines more than anticipated pre-pandemic.Show Notes:More Bad News for the Canadian Marijuana IndustryThe Rise of Budget Bud in CanadaGuest:Katrina Glogowski, Seattle Attorney & Angel InvestorHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 549 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.