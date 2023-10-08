Create New Account
Lahaina Fire Aftermath - New Footage
Thomas Smith
The author of the Survive or Thrive YouTube channel presents never before seen footage ot the aftermath of the Lahaina carnage. The depth of evil of the perpetrators of this attack is unfathomable...

Deep State Attacks On Humanity
https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/09-2023

Keywords
directed energy weaponsmauiland grablahainamaui devastation

