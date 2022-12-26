theduran Jeffrey Sachs Ukraine Russia War Global economic crisis - the geopolitical reaction
The Duran @TheDuranhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qNymCy637AM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qNymCy637AM/
https://rumble.com/v21jrqu-global-economic-crisis-and-the-geopolitical-reaction-wjeffrey-sachs-live.html
https://odysee.com/@theduran:e/global-economic-crisis-the-geopolitical:c
Global economic crisis & the geopolitical reaction w/Jeffrey Sachs (Live)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.