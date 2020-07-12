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Dr. Group's Water Fast | Day 5 - What Is Fasting Autophagy?
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45 views • July 12, 2020
Join Dr. Group in his extended water fasting series where he shares his daily experiences, research, and tips for fasting safely and effectively.
Check back each day for new videos and join the fasting conversation!
For more information on fasting, email [email protected].
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Day 5 - Fasting Autophagy and Cellular Recycling
In Day 5 of his water fasting series, Dr. Group reflects that portions of the body’s immune system are in the process of regeneration. Not only has the body used its’ store of glucose, is currently burning fat, but is now also consuming white blood cells and other damaged tissue for fuel. This depletion of white blood cells triggers the regeneration of new immune system cells, and signals stem cells from dormancy. The body is going into a state autophagy and regeneration by recycling what is least essential, damaged, or excess. The body’s self-healing mechanism is in effect.
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Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's our mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
Read More About Dr. Group:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
Follow Dr. Group on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup/
Follow Global Healing Center on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
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The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center, and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only, and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
____________
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Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
Check back each day for new videos and join the fasting conversation!
For more information on fasting, email [email protected].
------
Day 5 - Fasting Autophagy and Cellular Recycling
In Day 5 of his water fasting series, Dr. Group reflects that portions of the body’s immune system are in the process of regeneration. Not only has the body used its’ store of glucose, is currently burning fat, but is now also consuming white blood cells and other damaged tissue for fuel. This depletion of white blood cells triggers the regeneration of new immune system cells, and signals stem cells from dormancy. The body is going into a state autophagy and regeneration by recycling what is least essential, damaged, or excess. The body’s self-healing mechanism is in effect.
------
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's our mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
Read More About Dr. Group:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
Follow Dr. Group on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup/
Follow Global Healing Center on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
--------
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center, and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only, and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
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