TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. 2nd of 3 parts, Fauci frauds, Masks, and Musk, Nov. 27. 31 min

Oh my! Must see what all is happening to our world, our health...

Truth vs. NEW$ 2nd of 3 parts. (27 Nov. 2022) with James Fetzer, Don Grahn, Scott Bennett, and Holly Seeliger.

At long last, Anthony "Tony the Rat" Fauci has been subjected to an interrogation by the AGs for MO and LA, who are fed up with the lies, crimes and perversions of the CDC, the FDA, and the NIH under his control: Fauci will go down as the greatest mass murdered in all of history.

Steve Kirsh confirms that his plan to "repurpose" drugs already available to cope with COVID were derailed by the CDC and the FDA, which (I assert) were complicity in the mass murder that was going to take place (and continues to occur) with the vax.

Stunning stuff!!

Elon Musk has opened Twitter and restored Donald Trump, Marjorie Taylor Green, and me (about which I am delighted). Indeed, in attempting to get Alex Jones restored, I was offered as an example of a Sandy Hook Denier who had been readmitted; and I would be glad if Alex were to regain his status, notwithstanding that something very strange has been going on with his trials, where I sought to intervene (without success) in all three (as well as in the Remington case).

While it was not surprising that the fake Sandy Hook parents did not want me there, neither did the Defendants, even though I could have demonstrated powerful and convincing proof that nobody died at Sandy Hook because it was a FEMA drill presented as mass murder to promote gun control.

Among the benefits of restoring Trump's account was access to his last two tweets on 6 January 2021, which I believe is the reason for his ban, because in both he asked the public to be peaceful and to support the police.

Tough to make out that he was an "insurrectionist" with evidence like that!

So they had to ban him!