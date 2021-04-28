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YOU ARE LIED TO!! MASKS & PCR Tests Linked to Cancer, Sterility, Birth Defects & Developmental Disabilities!! (Prop 65)
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85 views • April 28, 2021
Your government is experimenting on you and lying to you. Chemicals in masks & the PCR test cause cancer, sterility in men & women, birth defects & developmental disabilities. They are NOT SAFE and have NOT BEEN TESTED. With this and the Covid DNA Modification AKA vaccine we are being experimented on!! Tell your friends this is not OK!
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