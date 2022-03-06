© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Guy Gets Russia & Ukraine- Substitute Pro-White With Pro-Human
Follow
1
Share
Report
41 views • March 06, 2022
The only thing this guy doesn't get is that Hitler wasn't a white supremacist - just a nationalist in a country that produced superior, less expensive products with hard work. They were actually living the American Dream until WW I. The Zionists (which now includes the USA), aka London Bankers started their occupation at the end of that war. That's how empires control our politics.
https://worldtruthvideos.website/watch/what-they-don-039-t-want-you-to-know-about-russia-and-ukraine-controversial_L9nOtGqPTaT1KV5.html
https://worldtruthvideos.website/watch/what-they-don-039-t-want-you-to-know-about-russia-and-ukraine-controversial_L9nOtGqPTaT1KV5.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.