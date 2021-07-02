© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VACCINES LINKED TO 5G - FDA KNEW WELL AHEAD THAT THESE DEADLY INJECTIONS WOULD PRODUCE BLOOD CLOTS
Follow
7
Share
Report
200 views • July 02, 2021
So much information is now coming out for all to see and the lying news media knows it but continue to dodge the TRUTH because of the billions they are being paid by Government to hide this information at all costs.
So many will be going to prison when this all comes out to the sleeping General Public and many more will hang for this Crime against Humanity. (I hope you are correct Wil)
Source: Wil Paranormal
So many will be going to prison when this all comes out to the sleeping General Public and many more will hang for this Crime against Humanity. (I hope you are correct Wil)
Source: Wil Paranormal
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.