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Author Connie Albers Offers Positive Reinforcement for Raising Teenagers
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16 views • July 25, 2022

“There’s freedom in the pivot,” proclaims Connie Albers, author of Parenting Beyond The Rules. This former homeschooling mom of five says that rules are important, but it’s critical that teens are given freedom and the trust they deserve when responsibility is exhibited. Connie contends that parents will need to adjust their parenting approach when the children hit the teenage years and that this time can be a joyful, thrilling experience for the entire family. Connie encourages parents to communicate regularly with their kids and cultivate mutual respect. In addition, she explains how to have fun, focused family meetings and make decisions as a whole. “Work with the child you have, not the one you wish you had,” she advises. Parenting can be a joy, not a burden.



TAKEAWAYS


When parents are too restrictive, children can’t handle the cultural chaos when they leave home


Parents need to be aware of what their children are feeling so they know how to equip them to stand for truth


A God-centered family is built upon trust, respect, reliability, and care


Teach your children how to use their gifts skillfully so they can draw others to Christ



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Parenting Beyond the Rules: https://amzn.to/3otF3iJ

FREE Parenting Hacks: https://conniealbers.com/Hacks/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH CONNIE ALBERS

Website: https://conniealbers.com/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ConnieAlbers.Author 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/conniealbers/ 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ConnieLAlbers 

Podcast: https://conniealbers.com/equipped-to-be-podcast/


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Keywords
healthfreedomscienceamericafamilykidsteenagersteensrelationshipsyoungtina griffincounter culture mom showconnie albersparenting beyond the rules
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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