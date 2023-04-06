BASES2023 Sandra Daroy as Miss Sepsis - 2025 End of Human Free Will

BASES2023 seminars commence with this studio seminar from Sandra Daroy.
BASES PROJECT LECTURES with Sandra Daroy - Fillmmaker, author, researcher - book 'WALK IN CASE' sold on AMAZON FILM 'AWAKENING OF 12 STRANDS' FOR free on BASES PROJECT RESTRICTED CHANNEL. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yCCu0_JULjg (FULL LECTURE)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ka0c__FXmfU (WHY WARS HAPPEN) END OF HUMANS by 2025-2030 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jgCkXsPpkbQ SANDRA DAROY , VALERU UVAROV
https://youtu.be/esLxE_wqIsU WWW.MINDS.COM/SANDRADAROY - with more CONTENT
FILM LINK :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=53lG_Rs0uus
advice from a business man, censored
by Miss Sepsis. Sandra Daroy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.