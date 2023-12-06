2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 135 - 25 Days Until 2024 – What will the new year bring?

2024 is a presidential election year. We have been warned that many things "may" happen. But what is going on right now that may give us a glimpse of 2024?
Well, let's chat about it!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.